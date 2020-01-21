CLOSE

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (Photo: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

In honor of National Cheese Lovers Day, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is bringing the first ever Art of Cheese Festival, to Madison on Aug. 14-16. The festival features an array of cheese-focused activities specially curated for ultimate cheese lovers, including classes, tours and a cheese fair.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of classes led by experts. Classes range from making cheese to cooking with cheese and pairing cheese to crafting the perfect cheeseboard.

The cheese bus will take attendees to visit Wisconsin dairy farms, creameries and enjoy other special experiences.

Enjoy a unique and elevated dining experience outdoors with a four-course meal prepared by world class local chefs. Each course will feature Wisconsin’s award-winning cheeses.

Look for restaurant features across the state all week long that highlight Wisconsin’s most popular cheeses.

A cheese fair in downtown Madison will provide one-stop shopping for sampling and purchasing Wisconsin Cheese. Taste the cheese, meet the makers, and take home your favorites to share with family and friends.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the weekend will be the Cheese Ball, featuring live music, food, drinks, performers and of course, a chance to taste your way through the State of Cheese.

Go to https://artofcheesefestival.com/ to stay connected and be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2020/01/21/wisconsins-first-ever-art-cheese-festival-coming-madison/4536394002/