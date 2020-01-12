CLOSE

A series of meetings on crop insurance will be offered by State Bank of Cross Plains (some locations formerly UB&T) in January. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The State Bank of Cross Plains (SBCP) is a holding crop insurance meetings series for farms to inform their planning for the coming year. The deadline to purchase crop insurance for the 2020 growing season is March 16.

This is a public event. Attendees do not need to be a customer of State Bank of Cross Plains or former customers of UB&T to attend.

Over the last two weeks of January, SBCP’s team of Ag experts will host five meetings throughout South Central Wisconsin, answering questions, sharing insights, and helping farmers decide the best path forward for their farm business.

Dates, locations

All meetings start at 10 a.m. Lunch is provided. Meeting locations are: Wednesday, Jan. 22 in Albany, at the Albany Lions Club, 402 N. Cincinnati Street; Thursday, Jan. 23 at Arthur’s Supper Club, E4885 US Highway 14 and 60, Spring Green; Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 841 Brewhouse| 841 E. Milwaukee St., Whitewater; Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Feil’s Supper Club, N8743 WI-73, Randolph; Thursday, Jan. 30, at State Bank of Cross Plains, 1740 Springdale St., Mt. Horeb.

Topics include: Commodity Analysis and Grain Market Analysis, 2020 Crop Insurance and Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP) updates, Best supplemental product options, Tariffs and their impact on supply and demand, Making your Ag Risk Coverage & Price Loss Coverage (ARC/PLC) decision, Corn Warriors, Illinois State Record Soybean Grower (Whitewater event only), The Future is Now.

Attendance is free. Space is limited, so farmers are encouraged to call or visit the nearest SBCP office to reserve their spot.

Participants can also RSVP by visiting www.sbcp.bank or by calling (608) 835-1248.

