Official judges named for 2020 World Dairy Expo Show
The eight individuals who will serve as official judges during the 2020 World Dairy Expo® Dairy Cattle Show, September 29 through October 3 in Madison, Wisconsin, have been selected. Responsible for the evaluation and placement of 2,300 of North America’s finest dairy cattle, these individuals were nominated and selected by WDE’s dairy cattle exhibitors.
The official judges for World Dairy Expo 2020 are as follows:
International Ayrshire Show
Michael Creek, Hagerstown, Md.
International Brown Swiss Show
Lynn Harbaugh, Marion, Wis.
International Guernsey Show
Molly Sloan, Columbus, Wis.
International Holstein Show
Mike Berry, Albany, Ore.
International Junior Holstein Show
Brandon Ferry, Hilbert, Wis.
International Jersey Show
Chad Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wis.
International Milking Shorthorn Show
Dean Dohle, Halfway, Mo.
International Red & White Show
Pierre Boulet, Montmagny, Quebec, Canada
