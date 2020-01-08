CLOSE

Judges study cows during international shows at World Dairy Expo in Madison on Oct. 3, 2018. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The eight individuals who will serve as official judges during the 2020 World Dairy Expo® Dairy Cattle Show, September 29 through October 3 in Madison, Wisconsin, have been selected. Responsible for the evaluation and placement of 2,300 of North America’s finest dairy cattle, these individuals were nominated and selected by WDE’s dairy cattle exhibitors.

The official judges for World Dairy Expo 2020 are as follows:

International Ayrshire Show

Michael Creek, Hagerstown, Md.

International Brown Swiss Show

Lynn Harbaugh, Marion, Wis.

International Guernsey Show

Molly Sloan, Columbus, Wis.

International Holstein Show

Mike Berry, Albany, Ore.

International Junior Holstein Show

Brandon Ferry, Hilbert, Wis.

International Jersey Show

Chad Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wis.

International Milking Shorthorn Show

Dean Dohle, Halfway, Mo.

International Red & White Show

Pierre Boulet, Montmagny, Quebec, Canada

