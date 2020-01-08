CLOSE

The hottest topics tackled by the dairy processing industry’s most respected minds —that’s what you can expect from CheeseExpo. Make plans to join 4,000 of your colleagues and competitors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 14-16. Register now at CheeseExpo.org.

In 2020, CheeseExpo delivers industry education on an unparalleled scale, with more than 50 hours of seminar offerings focused on the issues you care about most, from the challenges and opportunities of global trade, to best practices for high-quality, high-volume manufacturing, to volatile milk markets.

“CheeseExpo’s seminar slate is designed to inform and inspire you and all of your valued employees,” said John Umhoefer, Executive Director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) which, together with the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) hosts the event. “Whether you’re in quality assurance, sales, or working at the vat, we have educational opportunities that will expand your skills, and boost your business.”

In partnership with the U.S. Dairy Export Council, the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, and state departments of agriculture, CheeseExpo will feature these seminars:

New Tools for Marketing Specialty Cheese and Dairy Ingredients Worldwide

Where Efficiency Meets Excellence: Maintaining Quality in Modern Manufacture

Change is Here: Milk Pricing and Milk Procurement

Messaging Dairy Sustainability to the Millennial Market

Dairy Manufacturer Panels: How We Made the World Our Customer

After the Make: The Role of Brines and Curing in Cheese Quality

New Findings and Guidance for Pathogen Control

Water Quality and Conservation in Dairy Processing

Learning continues in CheeseExpo’s largest-ever exhibit hall. A record 600 booths, and 317 trusted industry supplier companies, will fill up the 200,000-square foot space, showcasing the best of their goods and services. On the Ideas Showcase stages, 28 companies will offer quick talks on ways you can increase your efficiency and profitability.

“There’s no question: CheeseExpo 2020 offers more education, more networking opportunities, and more fun than ever before!” said Judy Keller, WCMA Events Director. “Act quickly to take advantage of our best-value registration rates, available now through January 14.”

To register and access complete details, visit CheeseExpo.org.

CheeseExpo logo (Photo: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association)

