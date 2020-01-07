CLOSE

UW Extension (Photo: UWEX)

The University of Wisconsin Animal Sciences Department and the Division of Extension will be hosting a small ruminant webinar series beginning on Jan. 15, 2020 from 7:30 - 9 p.m. These meetings can be taken from your home using a computer, a phone, or at your local extension office using Zoom technology. Check with your extension office if they plan to host. Zoom meetings allow for more natural interaction between the presenters and participants and provide an opportunity to ask questions and have a discussion with other online users.

“We are excited to bring back this type of remote education for sheep producers across Wisconsin,” said Todd Taylor, UW Madison Shepherd. These webinars are a new spin from the long-standing and widespread sheep ETN meetings that retired Dr. Dave Thomas, sheep specialist, hosted during his tenure at the University of Wisconsin.

Dr. Daniel Morrical will speak on late gestation ewe nutrition during the January webinar.

Morrical joined the Iowa State University staff in 1984 as Extension Sheep Specialist after completing his doctorate at New Mexico State University. He held the rank of Full Professor as of July 1, 1995, and retired from full-time teaching in 2017. While at Iowa State University, Morrical was responsible for educational programs in all areas of sheep production, ranging from nutrition, genetics, marketing, and management. Research areas focused on applied projects in the areas of nutrition, forage utilization, genetics, out-of-season breeding, and lamb survival.

Morrical now serves as Premier’s on-staff small ruminant nutritionist and sheep production advisor. Most recently, he’s introduced a line of “GOLD FORMULA” mineral premixes under The Shepherd’s Choice® brand, aimed to maximize hoof health and immunity.

How to connect to the webinar: Join Zoom Meeting at https://uwextension.zoom.us/j/960334027. Meeting ID: 960 334 027

One tap mobile +16465588656,,960334027# US (New York)

Dial by your location: +1 646 558 8656 US (New York), Meeting ID: 960 334 027

Of note: A phone connection will allow you to hear the speaker while a computer or mobile app connection will allow you to hear and see the speaker, other participants, and presentation slides.

Review this video ahead of the meeting on how to join a meeting.

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-How-Do-I-Join-A-Meeting-

For more information, please contact Megan Nelson, Livestock Outreach Program Manager, UW Division of Extension at (608) 282-5572, megan.nelson@wisc.edu.

