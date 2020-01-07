CLOSE

Abigail Martin (right) is the state's 72nd Alice in Dairyland. Martin of Milton, succeeding Kaitlyn Riley of Gays Mills. (Photo: Submitted)

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is seeking a communications professional eager to help Wisconsin residents make meaningful connections with Wisconsin agriculture as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland. Individuals interested in applying may submit applications through Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Application materials and information are available on DATCP’s website at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx.

“Applying to serve as Alice in Dairyland is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin. “Being Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador has allowed me to share the story of our state’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry with many diverse audiences across the state. It’s also broadened my own view of agriculture and deepened my appreciation for the industry.”

In this highly visible, fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland cultivates relationships with television, radio, and print media outlets; writes and delivers speeches at events large and small; and leverages social media to promote Wisconsin agriculture.

Minimum qualifications

Applicants should have:

Considerable knowledge or work experience with Wisconsin agriculture

At least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations

Public speaking experience, and

A willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends.

Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents who are 21 years old.

Position information

The one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 1, 2020. The position is headquartered in Madison and travels extensively throughout the state. The salary is $45,000 annually and includes holiday, vacation, and sick leave as well as use of a vehicle for official business. Reimbursement is provided for health insurance as well as travel expenses for official purposes.

Selection process

Interested individuals should submit an application form, cover letter, resume, three professional references, and a summary of their qualifications by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx

In contrast to previous years, preliminary interviews will be held on a Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) and may be conducted via Skype or in person. Following these preliminary interviews, up to six top candidates will be required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement on March 13-14. Top candidates must also attend the three-day final interview process May 14-16 in Walworth County, which culminates in the selection of the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.

Questions regarding the position or application process can be directed to Debbie Vine (Gegare) at 608-224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@wisconsin.gov.

