Dieter Koch-Hartke, from DMK Dairies in Germany, examines a smoked soft and semi-soft cheese entry during the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison on March 7, 2018. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The Jan. 31 entry deadline for the World Championship Cheese Contest is quickly approaching, with a new world champion set to be named Cheese Champion. Entries can be submitted now online at WorldChampionCheese.org.

“With new competitors and new categories, the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest promises to be bigger and better than ever,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, Events Manager for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the Contest host organization.

The World Championship Cheese Contest is set for March 3-5 at Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

An internationally renowned team of judges will evaluate 132 classes of dairy products, including thousands of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy foods entries. In 2018, the Contest featured a record-setting 3,402 entries from 26 countries, with a hard sheep's milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie and imported by Savencia Cheese USA taking top honors.

On Thursday, March 5, a new world champion will be named at Cheese Champion, the Contest’s signature public event. This evening reception, also at Monona Terrace, features a tasting of more than 75 Contest cheeses, local specialty foods, and craft beer samples.

Attendees also have the unique opportunity to learn the intricacies of cheese evaluation from Contest judges.

A limited number of Cheese Champion tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets cost just $30 per person and are on sale now at WorldChampionCheese.org.

