Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association presented Dr. Nigel Cook, right, with the 2019 WVMA Veterinarian of the Year.. Also pictured is WVMA President-Elect Dr. Thomas Bach. (Photo: Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association)

The Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association (WVMA) named Dr. Nigel Cook the 2019 WVMA Veterinarian of the Year.

Cook, BSc, BVSc, Cert. CHP, DBR, MRCVS, is head of the Department of Medical Sciences at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine (UW SVM). He teaches in the Core Skills and Advanced Skills in Production Medicine final year elective rotations and lectures on bovine mastitis, lameness and animal welfare. In addition, he manages the Dairyland Initiative, an online resource that offers virtual tours, building guidelines, benchmarks, workshops and real-time multilingual support to address concerns with facility design and dairy cow health and well-being.

“Dr. Cook is an advocate for the cows, the sustainability of agriculture and the allied industries, and the power of our profession in creating a positive image of animals and the food products produced by the animals under our care,” says Dr. Sheila McGuirk, Professor Emerita of the UW SVM. “Through extensive research, clinical trials and on-farm observation, training, trouble shooting and collaborations, he has advanced the basic premises of productivity, longevity, health, welfare and responsible interventions on farms that are home to food-producing animals. He has been tireless in engaging alliances amongst veterinarians, dairy and animal scientists, engineers, allied industry professionals, agricultural companies and technologists to create and disseminate usable tools that measure, benchmark, calculate, and enhance health and welfare practices on the farm.”

A WVMA member since 2003, Cook is also a respected leader on the Food Armor Committee, a group tasked with developing the content and providing program support for the Food Armor Foundation’s Antimicrobial Stewardship Solutions program. Other organizations he has been involved with include the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Dairy Science Association and the National Mastitis Council.

Dr. Cook received his Bachelor of Veterinary Science with honors from the University of Bristol School of Veterinary Science in England in 1992 and his Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Certificate in Cattle Health and Production in 1995. In 1998, he received his diploma in bovine reproduction from the University of Liverpool. Dr. Cook began his career in private practice in Wiltshire, England, and then went on to become a lecturer at the Royal Veterinary College in Hertfordshire, England, prior to coming to the United States.

Other WVMA award winners include:

Meritorious Service Award: Dr. Eric Rooker, Dairy Doctors Veterinary Services, Plymouth, WI

Presidential Award: Dr. Douglas Kratt, Central Animal Hospital, Onalaska, WI

Outstanding Service Award: Dr. Philip Johnson, Omro Animal Hospital, Omro, WI

Outstanding Service Team: Country Hills Pet Hospital, Eden, WI

Veterinary Health Care Team Member of the Year: Jim Martin, Thiensville-Mequon Small Animal Clinic, Thiensville, WI

Friend of Veterinary Medicine: Kristi Thorson, UW School of Veterinary Medicine, Madison, WI

50-Year Members: Dr. Larry Mahr, Oregon, WI; Dr. Loyal Monson, Plum City, WI; and Dr. Ralph Stauffacher, Sun Prairie, WI

All WVMA awards were presented at the Wisconsin Excellence in Veterinary Medicine Awards Ceremony held in Madison on Nov. 3.

