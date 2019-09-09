CLOSE

The 2019 growing season will go down in the history books as one of the most challenging ones in memory; and it’s not over yet. An early frost would be devastating.

Even an “average date” killing frost will cause major challenges for farmers and custom harvesters alike. The effects of Mother Nature from 2019 certainly have had, and will continue to have, an impact on feed inventories and quality throughout Eastern Wisconsin.

Because of the financial impact of feed on the milking herd and replacement animals, UW-Madison Extension will be hosting a “Meeting Tomorrow’s Feeding Challenges Today” Seminar, as part of our popular “Supporting Farmers During Challenging Times” meeting series.

The meetings will be offered at two locations on Sept. 25. A morning meeting will be held at Millhome Supper Club near Kiel from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. An afternoon session is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Liberty Hall in Kimberly.

Presenters for both sessions include Form-A-Feed Forage Quality Specialist, Troy Brown on “How to Harvest, Store, and Feed this Year’s Forages” and Extension Outagamie County Crops and Soils Agent, Kevin Jarek on “Negotiating a Fair Price with this Year’s Forages”.

There is a $5 fee for the program to help offset light refreshments and materials which can be paid at the door.

RSVP by Monday, Sept. 23 by contacting one of the sponsoring Extension Agents/Educators below, or online at http://bit.ly/2lzRHPV in order to have enough materials and refreshments.

Financial support is being provided by Dairyland Laboratories, Inc. and Rock River Laboratory, Inc. Agricultural Analysis.

The goal of these meetings is to work together to support Eastern Wisconsin’s dairy industry.

If you have any questions, contact one of the following Extension Agents/Educators. Scott Gunderson, Manitowoc County at scott.gunderson@wisc.edu or 920-683-4715; Tina Kohlman, Fond du Lac County at tina.kohlman@wisc.edu or 920-929-3180; Kevin Jarek, Outagamie County at kevin.jarek@wisc.edu or 920-832-5121; Amber O’Brien Calumet County at amber.obrien@wisc.edu or 920-849-1450 or Steph Plaster, Washington and Ozaukee Counties at stephanie.plaster@wisc.edu or 262-335-4477 (Washington) or 262-238-8288 (Ozaukee).

