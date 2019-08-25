CLOSE

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Promotion and Education Committee is hosting a one-day Leadership Boot Camp on Nov. 16. (Photo: Wisconsin Farm Bureau)

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Promotion and Education Committee is hosting a one-day Leadership Boot Camp on Nov. 16 at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc. The event will focus on working with the media and using social media to advocate for agriculture.

“Boot Camp was designed by our committee to serve as a fast-paced, challenging training session,” said planning committee member Lynn Leahy. “It is critical for us as farmers and agriculturists to have a deep understanding of how we can connect with the general public through various media outlets.”

The day will begin with a session on how to prepare for media interviews followed by time to practice with a mock TV interview. The afternoon session will focus on social media and how to share agriculture’s story on a digital platform.

The Leadership Boot Camp is open to all Farm Bureau members. Registration is $20 and includes the training, lunch and a ticket to tour the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The registration deadline is Oct. 25.

For more information, or to register, visit wfbf.com/leadership-boot-camp.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/08/25/wisconsin-farm-bureau-hosts-leadership-boot-camp/2117191001/