CLOSE

Pictured in this UW-River Falls file photo is the Falcon Frontier Rodeo at Campus Farm, put on by the Rodeo Club on Sept 9. 2017. (Photo: Kathy M Helgeson)

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls will host the 55th Annual Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Rodeo Arena.

There is a single performance Friday evening at 7 p.m. and two performances on Saturday, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. All performances are at the outdoor Rodeo Arena at the UWRF Campus Farm (1475 S. Wasson Lane) on the corner of Wasson Lane and Cemetery Road in River Falls.

Beyond the traditional competitions, the rodeo offers some events just for fun. On Friday evening, the competitors will play a round of musical chairs on horseback. The Saturday afternoon performance will feature youth activities including a boot scramble and mutton busting event.

All youth are welcome to participate in the boot scramble while those interested in participating in the mutton busting must sign up at the concession stand at the start of the rodeo.

Tickets prices are $15 for adults, $12 for UWRF students and $10 for children 5-12. Children age 4 and under are free. Tickets are available at the gate or online at https://www.uwrfrodeo.com.

Credit cards will not be accepted at the gate. Food is available for purchase at the concession stand.

UW-River Falls is one of 13 college teams competing in the Great Plains region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA). The Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo kicks off the fall season for the Great Plains region.

The UW-River Falls team is welcoming a new coaching team this season, the Dunsmores. Matt and Lacy Dunsmore own 77 Ranch just outside of River Falls. Lacy has been competing in rodeo since she was two years old. She is a successful barrel racer and goat tyer. Matt has been a successful bull rider for over 20 years.

Call the UWRF Animal and Food Science Department at 715-425-3704 with any questions or visit uwrf.edu/ANFS/FalconFrontierDaysRodeo.cfm

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/08/25/uw-river-falls-hold-falcon-frontier-days-rodeo/2117273001/