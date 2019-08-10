CLOSE

In this file photo Tom Oberhaus, owner of Cozy Nook Farm in Waukesha County, talks about raising calves during a Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) ACE Twilight meeting on Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Wisconsin Towns Association, Wisconsin Counties Association and Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW) will host a week of ACE On-the-Farm Twilight Meetings at four progressive dairy farms, held from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug.t 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2019.

Free and open to the public, the ACE Twilight Meetings are designed to bring together neighboring community leaders, elected officials, farmers and area community members interested in important issues facing rural Wisconsin.

“A tour of the farm, followed by ice cream and Q&A is the perfect place to learn about modern ag and meet leaders in your community,” said Shelly Mayer, Executive Director of PDPW. “Open discussions with those that live and work in the community is important in order to realize common goals and solutions that will benefit and strengthen our rural neighborhoods.”

The 2019 ACE On-the-Farm Twilight Meetings will be held:

• Mon., Aug. 26, at Soaring Eagle Dairy in Manitowoc County. Hosted by the Jim & Nick Fitzgerald, Julie Maurer, Kelly Goehring & Stacy Klotz families, located at 10219 County Rd. F, Newton.

• Tues., Aug. 27, at Night Hawk Dairy in Marathon County. Hosted by the Jim & Chris Leick family, located at 118899 Eau Pleine Rd., Stratford, Wis.

• Wed., Aug. 28, at Son-Bow Farms in Pierce County. Hosted by the Jay Richardson family, located at W2686 390th Ave., Maiden Rock, Wis.

• Thurs., Aug. 29, at Stone-Front Farm in Grant County. Hosted by the Andy & Lyn Buttles family, located at 5027 Hwy 81 East, Lancaster, Wis.

Each evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a farm tour and ice cream. A facilitated discussion will follow till 8:30 p.m. and focus on key issues such as water quality, community development, resource management, changes in agriculture and rural communities, roads and transportation, and other critical topics relevant to attendees.

The ACE-On-the-Farm Twilight Meetings are free and open to the public.

To learn more and to register, visit pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379.

