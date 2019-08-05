CLOSE

Ryan-Vu Dairy took first place in the 5-year-old class at the Agromatic Holstein Futurity. Pictured (from front left) are Wisconsin Holstein Princess, Lauren Seimers; Cayley Vande Berg, FDL Co. Fairest of the Fair; Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant, McKayla Endres; Abigail Martin, 2019 Alice in Dairyland. (back) Sarah Loehr, Trophy Sponsor; Ryan-Vu Chelios Mocha ; Leadsperson, Kaitlyn King; Joe Birschbach, representing major sponsor Agromatic; Judge, Mandy Bue; Cameron Ryan, Representing Ryan-Vu. (Photo: Agromatic Holstein Futurity)

The Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds was the location for the 2019 Agromatic Holstein Futurity. Three 5-year-olds were shown. First place, best udder, top bred and owned and top production went to Ryan-Vu Chelios Mocha exhibited by Ryan-Vu Dairy.

First place and top bred and owned also went to Ryan-Vu in the 2-year-old class with Ryan-Vu Jacoby Evette-ET. Top Junior Owned honors and Best Udder 2-year old was Valley Drive Jacoby Tarawa exhibited by Emily Stumpf. 13 two-year olds showed. Best dressed female was Kaylee Mess and best dressed male was Darren Kamphuis.

Mandy Bue of Freedom Wisconsin was the judge. Major sponsor is Agromatic, Inc. of Fond du Lac. Other event sponsors include FDL Co. Holstein Assn, FDL Co. Ag Society, Wood’s Floral and Gifts, Frey Livestock Trucking, Compeer Financial, Summit Automotive Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, LakeView IBA, Tari Costello & CentralStar Cooperative.

First place and top bred and owned went to Ryan-Vu in the 2-year-old class at the Agromatic Holstein Futurity. Pictured (from left) are Cameron Ryan, representing Ryan-Vu; Judge, Mandy Bue; FDL Co. Fairest of the Fair, Cayley Vande Berg; Trophy Sponsor, Nathan Gillett; Wisconsin Holstein Princess, Lauren Seimers; 2-year old winner Ryan-Vu Jacoby Evette-ET; Leadsman, Brian Kelroy; Trophy Sponsor, Ivan Schuster; Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant, MiKayla Endres; representing, major sponsor Agromatic, Joe Birschbach and 2019 Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin. (Photo: Agromatic Holstein Futurity)

Award sponsors include Immel Insurance and Financial Services; Ryan-Vu Holsteins; Forest Ridge Holsteins, Kurt & Sarah Loehr Family; Westphalia Holsteins, Westphal Family; Burledge Holsteins, Ray Halbur Family; Second-Look Holsteins, Hodorff Family; Kamphuis Farms LLC; Joe Julka Memorial; Jim Gillett Family and the Francis Bebow Memorial.

Semen sponsors include Genex, Tim Lynch; Semex, Jim Memler; Alta Genetics, Nick Fisher; ABS Global; and CentralStar Cooperative and Garden of Eden Genetics, Robert Schuricht.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/08/05/ryan-family-sweeps-2019-fond-du-lac-futurity/1929479001/