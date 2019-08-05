Ryan family sweeps 2019 Fond du Lac Futurity
The Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds was the location for the 2019 Agromatic Holstein Futurity. Three 5-year-olds were shown. First place, best udder, top bred and owned and top production went to Ryan-Vu Chelios Mocha exhibited by Ryan-Vu Dairy.
First place and top bred and owned also went to Ryan-Vu in the 2-year-old class with Ryan-Vu Jacoby Evette-ET. Top Junior Owned honors and Best Udder 2-year old was Valley Drive Jacoby Tarawa exhibited by Emily Stumpf. 13 two-year olds showed. Best dressed female was Kaylee Mess and best dressed male was Darren Kamphuis.
Mandy Bue of Freedom Wisconsin was the judge. Major sponsor is Agromatic, Inc. of Fond du Lac. Other event sponsors include FDL Co. Holstein Assn, FDL Co. Ag Society, Wood’s Floral and Gifts, Frey Livestock Trucking, Compeer Financial, Summit Automotive Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, LakeView IBA, Tari Costello & CentralStar Cooperative.
Award sponsors include Immel Insurance and Financial Services; Ryan-Vu Holsteins; Forest Ridge Holsteins, Kurt & Sarah Loehr Family; Westphalia Holsteins, Westphal Family; Burledge Holsteins, Ray Halbur Family; Second-Look Holsteins, Hodorff Family; Kamphuis Farms LLC; Joe Julka Memorial; Jim Gillett Family and the Francis Bebow Memorial.
Semen sponsors include Genex, Tim Lynch; Semex, Jim Memler; Alta Genetics, Nick Fisher; ABS Global; and CentralStar Cooperative and Garden of Eden Genetics, Robert Schuricht.
