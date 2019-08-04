CLOSE

Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Photo: DATCP)

Six public hearings are scheduled around the state Aug. 15 - Sept. 5 to explain proposed changes to Wisconsin’s livestock facility siting rule and gather public comment on the proposal. Written comments will also be accepted through Sept. 13.

The administrative rule, formally referred to as ATCP 51, sets standards and procedures that local governments must follow if they require permits for new or expanding livestock operations. Citizens should comment now if they want their ideas to be considered for the final draft that will go to the Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for approval before sending it to the Legislature.

“We rely on public input to make sure our rules balance the needs of our farmers and rural communities,” said Secretary-designee Brad Pfaff of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). “I encourage citizens to come to a public hearing near them to make their voices heard.”

In each of the six locations, there will be two sessions to accommodate citizens’ schedules, from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Staff from the will present information about the proposed changes, and then allow most of the time for public comments. Attendees may also submit written comments.

Hearing dates, locations

Oshkosh – Thursday, Aug. 15, James P. Coughlin Center, 625 E. County Road Y, conference room A & B

Eau Claire – Monday, Aug. 19, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Business Education Center, Room 103A

Wausau – Tuesday, Aug. 20, Entrepreneurial and Education Center, 100 N. 72nd Ave.

Madison – Thursday, Aug. 22; Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; 2811 Agriculture Drive; Boardroom 106

Onalaska – Wednesday, Sept. 4, Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 3060 S. Kinney Coulee Road, Thomas G. Rowe Room

Spooner – Thursday, Sept. 5, DNR Service Center, 810 W. Maple St., Community Room 112

Members of the public may also mail or email comments, or post them online:

Mail to DATCP-ARM, ATTN: Chris Clayton, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, 53708-8911

Email to livestocksitingcomments@wisconsin.gov

Post online at http://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/code/comment

Comments must be received by the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 13.

For more information about livestock facility siting and the rule revision, visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “livestock siting”.

