CLOSE

Dairy Business Association (Photo: DBA)

Dairy farmers, allied members of the dairy community and guests are invited to attend the annual policy picnics July 17-18, at four locations over two days on member farms. Each policy picnic will include a meal, briefing on state and federal issues, networking and an optional farm tour. Dairy Business Association (DBA) and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative are co-hosting these free events.

The four locations and times are:

Wednesday, July 17, from 12 - 2 p.m. at ToldYaSo Holsteins, Nick and Maria Woldt, 1756 Berlin Rd, Marshall, WI and 7 - 9 p.m. at Cottonwood Dairy, Jim Winn, Brian and Randy Larson, 9600 County Rd D, South Wayne, WI.

Thurs. July 18, from 12 - 2 p.m., Minglewood, Inc., Kevin, Roxann Solum and Family

60 105th St, Deer Park, WI and from 7 - 9 p.m. at Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm, Jon, Heidi Fischer and Family, 6800 Victor Rd, Hatley, WI

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative logo (Photo: Submitted, )

State policy discussion will include budget, driver’s card, transportation, dairy innovation hub, nutrient trading and more. Federal discussion will focus on trade, immigration reform, labeling issues, school milk and farm bill. Speakers include John Holevoet, Aaron Stauffacher and Chad Zulegar from DBA/Edge and Mike Torrey from Michael Torrey Assoc., Wash. D.C.

“Just as we take the voice of our members to policymakers in Madison and Washington, D.C., we know it’s important to bring the policy discussions back to the farm,” said Tim Trotter, executive director of DBA and Edge. “Our picnics are a great way for us to share what we’re working on with members and get their input and thoughts on different policies. Getting out on farms and interacting with our members is a highlight of the year.”

Food and refreshments will be provided. RSVPs are appreciated. Register at dairyforward.com.

Contact Maria Woldt with any questions at mwoldt@dairyforward.com or 608-577-4345

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/07/08/dairy-business-association-and-edge-cooperative-host-policy-picnics/1679215001/