The Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0 will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), 2811 Agriculture Drive, Madison.

The meeting is open to the public and will be led by Chair Dr. Mark Stephenson.

During the meeting, the group will adopt the final report as the recommendations of the Dairy Task Force 2.0. Members will also be recognized for their contributions and dedicated service to the Dairy Task Force 2.0 since it began last summer.

The Dairy Task Force 2.0 was created as a joint effort between DATCP and the University of Wisconsin System to facilitate communication across the industry. The Dairy Task Force 2.0 and its nine sub-committees have held more than 45 meetings and teleconferences since August in various locations around the state.

During these discussions, members developed and adopted 51 recommendations on actions needed to maintain a viable and profitable dairy industry in our state. Recommendations highlight various topics, including the need for investment in research, increased innovation, and expanded market development.

Dairy Task Force 2.0 items, including meeting materials, public comment information, the membership list and recommendations, are available at dairytaskforce.wi.gov. For more details, call 608-224-5002.

