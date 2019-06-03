Groundwater quality a focus of June 18 twilight pasture walk
The Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Southeastern chapter of Wisconsin Farmers Union are co-hosting an evening of discussions, farm tour and on-farm dinner at the Brattset Family Farm in Jefferson County on from 4-8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 18. The free event is open to the public. The farm is located at N2437 Brattset Lane, Jefferson.
The shortage of clean water is rapidly becoming an urgent issue for Wisconsin farmers, residents and recreationists. Join us for an evening on the farm to discuss how we can work together as farmers, local elected officials and consumers to restore Wisconsin’s long history of agricultural and environmental stewardship.
Discussions include:
● The World of Water: Pat Jurcek, Senior Hydrogeologist, INTERA Inc., will explain where our water here in Jefferson County comes from and what the agro-environmental impacts are to our groundwater.
● Rain, Runoff & Rivers: A rainfall simulator will illustrate how soil health and water holding capacity are impacted by different agricultural production practices. We’ll discuss the relationship of these properties to runoff, erosion and water quantity and will share techniques to improve soil health.
● Wisconsin’s Water Quality Task Force: Bobbi Wilson, government relations associate for Wisconsin Farmers Union, will give an update on current legislative activities surrounding water. She will focus specifically on water issues that relate to agriculture and how farmers help protect clean water resources.
● Twilight Pasture Tour: As we take a hayride tour around this grazing farm we’ll discuss how managed rotational grazing is a restorative agricultural practice which enhances, water quality, soil health, pollinator & wildlife habitat and carbon sequestration.
● Taste of Conservation Farming: Enjoy an on-farm diner prepared from locally sourced farm products.
Please contact Glacierland RC&D Grazing Educator Kirsten Jurcek at 920-342-9504 or kjurcek1@centurytel.net to preregister by June 10 so we can plan the meal accordingly.
This event is being sponsored by Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Drumlin Area Land Trust and the Brattset Family Farm, GrassWorks & Glacierland RC&D with funds from SARE.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.