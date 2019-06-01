CLOSE

Charlie Berens of Manitowoc Minute will host a block party during Farm Technology Days in Jefferson County. (Photo: Jefferson County FTD)

In a deliberate effort to expand the audience that visits the 65th Annual Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show in Jefferson County, the committee announced the live guest appearance of Charlie Berens to headline the first-ever extended show hours on Wednesday, July 24, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Berens is the creator and star of the wildly successful online series, the Manitowoc Minute. Berens is a Wisconsin native who celebrates, toasts and roasts all-things Wisconsin.

“No doubt, agriculture is a challenging position right now,” said LaVern Georgson of the Jefferson County UW-extension office who helps lead the 2019 Farm Technology Days committee. “Yet for the sake of our future workforce and food supply, we need to keep an eye to the future of Wisconsin agriculture by trying to expand our reach to ignite interest in the career opportunities available,” he added.

The largest outdoor celebration of Wisconsin agriculture will host the “Taste of Jefferson County”, a beer, wine and food sampling event at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days on July 24th during the extended hours. Organized by Tyranena Brewing Company, attendees can purchase a special “Taste Ticket” to enjoy food and beverage samples of Wisconsin favorites.

Admission to the Farm Technology Days show during extended hours is only $5 (after 3 p.m.). The event is a ‘rain or shine’ event and will take place in the Rural Mutual Entertainment Center in the center of tent city on Walter Grain Farms, W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek, WI.

Attendees are welcome to join Charlie on a tour of Tent City starting at 3:30 p.m., visiting three exhibitor booths before returning to the BLOCK PARTY in the center of tent city. Charlie will take the stage for a mini show starting at 5:30 p.m. A country music playlist will be provided by 104.5 Country, WSLD.

Details about the show, can be found at www.WiFarmTechnologyDays.com/Jefferson. Look for the Facebook icon to see a Charlie Berens LIVE! Please use the event posting to express interest in attended the event. To learn more about Charlie Berens, visit www.ManitowocMinute.com.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. WFTD-Jefferson County takes place July 23-25 and will be hosted at the Walters Grain Farm located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/06/01/comedian-charlie-berens-headline-block-party-farm-technology-days/1314732001/