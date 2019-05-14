Prevented planting is the inability to plant the intended crop acreage with proper equipment by the final planting date for the crop type because of a natural disaster. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wisconsin Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director Sandy Chalmers reminds producers to report failed or prevented planting acres in order to establish or retain FSA program eligibility.

“FSA offices have been receiving reports of winterkill alfalfa and mixed forage throughout the state. Producers must report those losses before replanting,” said Chalmers.

Failed acreage is acreage that was timely planted with the intent to harvest, but because of disaster related conditions, the crop failed before it could be brought to harvest. Prevented planting is the inability to plant the intended crop acreage with proper equipment by the final planting date for the crop type because of a natural disaster.

For losses on crops covered by the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) or crop insurance, producers must file a notice of loss within 15 days of the occurrence of the disaster or when losses become apparent. Producers must file a timely notice of loss on form FSA-576, Notice of Loss, for failed or prevented plant acreage.

To be approved as failed acreage, the acreage must have been reported as failed acreage before the disposition of the crop. Risk Management Agency (RMA) data may be used for failed acreage when reported after the disposition of the crop, if the failed acreage was reported timely to RMA and supports the failed acreage information reported on the FSA-578, Report of Acreage. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form FSA-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and the Risk Management Agency.

The final planting dates for crops vary by crop and location. To find final planting dates for insurable crops use the RMA Website: www.rma.usda.gov/. For final plant dates for non-insurable crops (NAP) please contact your local county office.

Please contact your local office to schedule an appointment to file a notice of loss. To find your local FSA office, visit www.farmers.gov/.

