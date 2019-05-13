Fall is a great time to begin preparing your first home compost pile or bin to create priceless organic material for your garden next spring. (Photo: Rob Zimmer)

A Master Composter workshop will be held this fall to provide training for anyone who wishes to teach others about home composting, including backyard composting and vermicomposting. The two-part training will take place at the Lyman F. Anderson Center, located at 5201 Fen Oak Drive Madison WI 53718 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Mondays of Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

The Master Composting program is a two part workshop and a home study course, designed specifically to provide basic knowledge, skills and tools for people who want to teach others about composting. Participants need to attend both sessions to be certified as Master Composters. The early registration fee for the Master Composting program is $40. Late registration $50.

The general public can attend the first part workshop on Oct. 28 to learn about home composting. The early registration fee for this workshop is $25. Late registration $35.

Early registration ends on Oct. 21. The registration deadline is Oct. 27.

Dane County Extension and the City of Madison are sponsoring this training program in order to encourage broader adoption of composting by residents.

Light refreshments will be provided.

To register and pay with credit card visit: https://2019mastercomposterstraining.eventbrite.com or mail a check payable to: Dane County Treasurer to: Master Composting Training, Dane County Extension, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison, WI 53718. Please include your e-mail and phone number.

For more information about program accommodations in languages other than English, disability, or financial assistance, contact Mindy Habecker at 608-224-3718 or habecker@countyofdane.com

