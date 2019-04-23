Due to an antigen shortage poultry owners do not need to test their birds for the pullorum-typhoid disease while a poultry testing waiver is in effect. (Photo: Tina M. Gohr/USA TODAY NETWORK-W, Tina M. Gohr/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is waiving certain poultry testing requirements due to a shortage of an antigen used for testing. As a result, poultry owners do not need to test their birds for the pullorum-typhoid disease while the waiver is in effect.

“The occurrence of pullorum-typhoid is rare and it does not cause disease in humans,” says Dr. Darlene Konkle, acting State Veterinarian. “Poultry owners should continue to be vigilant about monitoring their birds and reporting any signs of disease to their veterinarian or DATCP.”

Poultry owners must continue to test their birds for Mycoplasma gallisepticum or ensure the birds or eggs originated from a flock that tested negative for the disease in the calendar year.

The waiver applies until the antigen becomes available to certified testers. There is no timeframe for when the antigen may become available. Currently, only a single manufacturer makes the antigen. Waiver information, updates, and information about Wisconsin’s poultry requirements are available on DATCP’s website at https://tinyurl.com/yyf7n58m.

DATCP’s Division of Animal Health monitors animal health and disease threats, promotes humane treatment of animals, and provides licensing and registration regulation for animals in Wisconsin.

For more information about protecting animal health, visit https://tinyurl.com/y595czt3

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/04/23/datcp-issues-poultry-testing-waiver-due-antigen-shortage/3554118002/