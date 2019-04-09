Joining Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley (from left) are Tess Zettle, Mariah Martin, Abigail Martin, Cassandra Krull and Sarah Achenbach. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Each year in May, a group of talented individuals with an interest in communications and agriculture participates in a very public job interview that concludes with one of them selected as the next Alice in Dairyland, Wisconsin’s official agricultural ambassador.

As part of that interview process, they tour agribusinesses, work with media professionals, give presentations and answer impromptu questions in front of an audience. They learn about and talk about Wisconsin’s $88 billion agriculture industry.

Each year, a different Wisconsin county hosts the Alice in Dairyland interview and selection activities, with Green County serving as the 2019 host county. The 72nd Alice in Dairyland will be selected from among five top candidates for the position at the conclusion of the three-day Finals Program, May 9-11.

Tickets are available for two events at which the public can watch the candidates compete for the job:

Candidate Discussion Panel Friday, May 10 (Albany Lions Club): social, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6 p.m.; discussion panel, 7 p.m. Ticket required ($15). Join the 72nd Alice in Dairyland candidates as they take part in a discussion panel addressing agricultural topics.

72nd Alice in Dairyland Finale Program Saturday, May 11: social, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6 p.m.; finale, 7:30 p.m. Tickets required; dinner (Monroe Turner Hall) and Finale Program (Monroe Middle School Auditorium), $30 for both; Finale Program only, $10.

The Finale Program will include presentations from each of the candidates, highlights about agriculture in Green County, a farewell address by 71st Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley, and concludes with the selection of the next Alice in Dairyland.

For event and ticket information, visit aliceindairyland.com.

The five top candidates are: Sarah Achenbach, Eastman; Cassandra Krull, Lake Mills; Abigail Martin, Milton; Mariah Martin, Brooklyn; and Tess Zettle, Juda.

Alice in Dairyland is Wisconsin’s official agricultural ambassador. She travels the state to teach rural and urban audiences of all ages about Wisconsin’s vibrant agriculture industry.

She gives media interviews, speaks to groups at community events, visits schools and uses social media to help consumers understand the diversity and economic impact of Wisconsin agriculture and the nutritional benefits of its agricultural products.

