The Wisconsin 4-H Quiz Bowl and Skillathon contests were both held on March 2 at the University of Wisconsin Madison Animal Sciences Building.

Livestock Quiz Bowl is a competition where questions are about beef, sheep, swine and meat goat topics and students use a buzzer in order to answer. Teams compete in a double elimination format by giving oral answers to questions posed by a judge. Each match has both an individual and toss-up question round. A group discussion round is included in the senior division to simulate the national competition.

Quiz Bowl winners

The senior team winner represents Wisconsin at the National 4-H Quiz Bowl contest at AKSARBEN in Grand Island, NE in September. Winners of the senior division (14 years of age or older) was Trempealeau County.

The Senior Quiz Bowl champion team from Trempealeau County consisted of team members (from left) Johanna Haines, Mara Quarne, Blake Johnson, Tyler Johnson. (Photo: UW-Extension)

Members included: Mara Quarne, Blake Johnson, Tyler Johnson and Johanna Haines. The team was, coached by Dwight Quarne. Second place in Senior Quiz Bowl went to Polk County: Members were: Katherine Elwood, Josie Carlson and Sarah Carlson. The team was coached by Craig Scholz.

Winners of the Junior Quiz Bowl division (under 14 years old) was Iowa County 1. Members included Joey Robinson, Ty Gaffney, Julia Searls and Annie Robinson. This team was coached by Mike Robinson.

Second place went to Marathon County. Members included: Mason Heise, Logan Witberler, Alexa Leonard, Alison Leonard. The team was coached by Kristine Leonard and Melissa Heise.

Winners of the Mixed division (must contain at least one youth from each age division) was Grant County.

Team members included: Jessica Patterson, Mason Crooks, Avery Crooks and Alayna Barth. The team was coached by Dennis Patterson, Ron Patterson and Amanda Cauffman. Jackson County was second place. Members included: Austin Laufenberg, Trent Laufenberg, Kaden Moseley, Grace Kling and Wyatt Berg. The team was coached by Jesse Oberlin and Dawn Laufenberg.

Skillathon

In the Skillathon contest, participants complete a 25 question written test, four individual skill-a-thon stations where contestants take part in livestock breed identification, feed identification, equipment identification and meat identification.

The final portion is the team exercises where each team works together to best solve three different scenarios involving live animals/concepts. This phase helps youth learn problem solving, critical thinking and teamwork.

The top Senior Skillathon team from Trempealeau County consisted of members (from left) Mara Quarne, Blake Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Johanna Haines . (Photo: UW-Extension)

The winning 4-H Skillathon team was from Trempealeau County and will represent Wisconsin at the National 4-H Skillathon Contest in Louisville, KY in November. They were coached by Dwight Quarne. Members included: Mara Quarne, Blake Johnson, Tyler Johnson and Johanna Haines.

Second place senior team was Columbia County which included: Zach Mickelson, Justin Taylor and Hayden Taylor. This team was coached by Todd Taylor.

Top Ten Overall Senior Skillathon Individuals were: Justin Taylor, Columbia; Mara Quarne, Trempealeau; Kendra Jentz, Grant; Zachery Mickelson, Columbia; Blake Wegmueller, Grant; Blake Johnson, Trempealeau; Haley Schulenberg, Dane; Reece Theobald, Dane; Abby Meier, Grant; James Mejchar, Ozaukee.

Grant County topped the junior division. Members included: Cameron Patterson, Luke Patterson, Libby Vogt and Leah Patterson. The team was coached by Dennis Patterson, Ron Patterson and Amanda Cauffman.

The top 10 Skillathon Senior Individuals are (from left, front) Justin Taylor, Columbia; Mara Quarne, Trempealeau; Kendra Jentz, Grant; Zack Mickelson, Columbia; Blake Wegmueller, Grant; (back) Blake Johnson, Trempealeau; Haley Schulenberg, Dane; Reece Theobald, Dane; Abby Meier, Grant; James Mejchar, Ozaukee. (Photo: UW-Extension)

Second place was Jackson County #1. Team members were: Jack Laufenberg, Jake Kling, Luke Fischer, Austin Olson and Doyle Hagen. The team was coached by Jessie Oberlin and Dawn Laufenberg.

Top Ten Overall Junior Skillathon Individuals were: Joey Robinson, Iowa County #1; Jake Kling, Jackson #1; Andrew Formo, Dane; Cameron Patterson, Grant #1; Luke Fischer, Jackson County #1; Kendall Theobald, Dane; Katie Hutchthausen, Dane; Alison Leonard, Marathon; Luke Patterson, Grant #1; Ethan Kohlman, Sheboygan #1.

In the Mixed division Grant County was first place. Members included: Jessica Patterson, Mason Crooks, Avery Crooks and Alayna Barth. The team was coached by Dennis Patterson, Ron Patterson and Amanda Cauffman. Jackson County was second place. Team members were: Trent Laufenberg, Kaden Mosely, Austin Laufenberg, Grace Kling and Wyatt Berg. The team was coached by Jessie Oberlin and Dawn Laufenberg.

Junior Skillathon champions from Grant County are (from left) Libby Vogt, Leah Patterson, Luke Patterson, Cameron Patterson. (Photo: UW-Extension)

Top Ten Overall Mixed Skillathon Individuals were: Jessica Patterson, Grant; Gabby Wohlrab, Juneau B; Grace Kling, Jackson; Mason Crooks, Grant; Trent Laufenberg, Jackson; Wyatt Berg, Jackson; Avery Crooks, Grant; Samantha Rake, Columbia; Kaden Moseley, Jackson; and Faith Baerwolf, Columbia.

These events was organized and facilitated by Bernie O’Rourke, UW Extension Youth Livestock Specialist, Alissa Grenawalt, Outreach Specialist, and partially funded by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

Numerous judges and helpers from University of Wisconsin – Extension, University of Wisconsin – Madison and River Falls along with many volunteers from across the state assisted in the success of these contests.

