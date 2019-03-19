George Twohig was honored with the Timeless Leader Award at the 2019 Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin business conference on March 13 in Madison. (Photo: Joseph Opsal Photography)

George Twohig was presented with the Timeless Leader award on March 13 at the 2019 PDPW Business Conference in Madison, in recognition of his more than 35 years of service to dairy farm families and others in the industry.

The Timeless Leader award is an honor given by the Professional Dairy Producers® to an individual who has been a steadfast supporter of the PDPW membership and its mission to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed. Instrumental in the legal organization of Professional Dairy Producers, Twohig is an attorney and shareholder in the law firm of Twohig Rietbrock Schneider & Halbach, S.C.

“George played a role in the establishment of PDPW more than 25 years ago. His vision that farming is something special and requires the involvement of skilled at educated people was a perfect fit for the work of PDPW,” said Shelly Mayer, Executive Director of PDPW and dairy farmer, Slinger, Wis. “We appreciate his passion for farming and for helping family farms be more sustainable and professional for multiple generations.”

Twohig grew up in Kiel, and received his law degree from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. After law school, he began practicing law in Fond du Lac, then began working at a law firm in Chilton, which he eventually purchased.

He turned the focus of his firm to bringing advanced legal techniques and understanding to farms, especially in the form of farm-succession planning. He is also a frequent lecturer and author of articles on farm succession planning.

The 2019 PDPW Business Conference was hosted by Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.

