The 2019-2020 PDPW Board of Directors and advisers (from left): Ken Feltz, Jay Heeg, Dan Scheider, Katy Schultz, adviser Andrew Skwor, Janet Clark, Corey Hodorff, adviser Kurt Petik, Andy Buttles, John Haag, adviser Jim Barmore, Steve Orth. Missing from photo: adviser Paul Fricke. (Photo: Joseph Opsal Photography)

The Professional Dairy Producers - PDPW will have three new faces on its Board of Directors during the coming year. Members elected Ken Feltz of Stevens Point, John Haag of Dane, and Corey Hodorff of Eden to a three-year term during its Business Conference in Madison on March 13-14.

Feltz owns and operates Feltz Family Farms Inc. and Feltz's Dairy Store Inc., Stevens Point, Wis., with his wife Jackie and their family. The dairy consists of 570 cows that are milked in a double-12 parallel parlor with an additional 110 cows milked with robots. In 2015, the Feltz family received the Master Agriculturist award; in 2014 they co-hosted Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

Haag owns and operates Haag Dairy, LLC, Dane, Wis., with his son Josh. They raise replacements on their 150-cow dairy in addition to selling approximately 50 cows a year to other farmers for their replacements. In August 2018, they began using two DeLaval robots in their milking routine. John is involved with the Dane County Promotion Committee and is president of the Lodi FFA Alumni. He is also a delegate for East Central/Select Sires.

Hodorff is part of the fourth generation to own and operate his family's century farm with his wife Tammy, brother Clint, and parents Doug and Linda. They milk 1,000 cows and crop 1,200 acres at Second Look Holsteins, LLC, Eden, Wis. In addition to the dairy entity, the family business structure also includes Peniel Acres, Ltd. and Hodorff Seeds and Agronomy. Hodorff has served as a 4-H leader, Fond du Lac County Dairy committee member, Fond du Lac County Junior Holstein advisor and county Holstein director.

The PDPW board meets throughout the year to plan activities and establish other ways to achieve their mission of building a better dairy industry.

The 2019 PDPW Business Conference was hosted by Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.

