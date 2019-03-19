The Wisconsin Jersey Breeders Association Spring Spectacular Show will be held May 3 - 4 in Viroqua. (Photo: Wisconsin Jersey Breeders)

The Wisconsin Jersey Breeders Association is accepting entries for the 21st Wisconsin Jersey Spring Spectacular Show, May 3-4, in Viroqua, at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.

Registered Jersey cattle from across the Midwest will circle the ring as breeders distinguish themselves in the industry.

Showmanship begins on Friday, May 3. The cattle show will start with winter heifers at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4. The deadline to enter is Monday, April 15.

For more information, contact Karla Peterson at by phone/text at 608-606-1818, or email at karlap2008@live.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/03/19/entries-open-wisconsin-jersey-spring-spectacular-show/3220083002/