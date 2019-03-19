Holstein Association USA (Photo: Holstein Association USA)

Holstein Association USA announced the recipients of 2018 Progressive Breeders' Registry on March 19. The Progressive Breeders’ Registry (PBR) is given to the top herds that excel at maintaining a balance of production and type performance, with a high percentage of homebred females.

Thirteen of 35 first-time PBR honorees were from Wisconsin.

Established in 1937, this is the Association’s longest-running award and honors over 200 breeders annually.

To qualify for the PBR award, a herd must be a member of both their national and state associations, enrolled in the Deluxe or Premier TriStarSM option, and participate in a classification option which provides a BAA (Breed Age Average). The herd's BAA must be in the top 25 percent of herds classified in the 18 months prior to March 1 of the award year. Herds must have at least 20 cows which are 87% RHA or higher and at least 75 percent of the herd must be homebred.

Herds must exceed award-year production level cut-offs, which are based on the Mature Equivalent (ME) for combined fat and protein, and cut-offs are adjusted on the ME herd averages for that state, to compensate for regional differences in production levels.

All eligible herds are evaluated automatically each year. In 2018, 218 herds earned this distinction.

Wisconsin first-time honorees were Barry M. Richardson, Douglas Brander, Haag Dairy LLC, Harold K. Christensen, Jr., James D. Busch, John D. & Joan M. Judd, Mark Carviou, Nolan S. Garman, Robert & Therese Guenther, Roger & Cheryl Arn, Shannon Dwyer, Sonnenburg Farms and Weis Way Dairy.

