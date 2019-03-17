Jefferson County Master Gardener selling planters for Farm Technology Days
The Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteer Association is selling planters for the upcoming Farm Technology Days (FTD), July 23 - 25 at Walter Grain Farms in Johnson Creek.
“We will have 15 to 25-inch diameter containers filled with flowers and foliage that can be purchased for $35,” said Master Gardener Shirley Brown.
Planters can be labeled with an “In Memory”, “In Honor” or “Business name” on an 8 x 11-inch sign. They will be placed around the show for decorations and will be available for pick up following Farm Tech Days, on Thursday, July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. or Friday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.
There will be limited quantities available and the deadline to order is June 15, 2019. Order online at www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/
The Jefferson County Master Gardeners are in need of additional mineral lick tubs for the planters. If you have tubs to donate, please contact Roger Wiedenfeld at 920-648-8730.
