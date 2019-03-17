Flooded fields surround this farm in Calumet County last May. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Flooding is one of the most devastating natural disasters Wisconsin faces each year. During Flood Safety Awareness Week, March 18 - 22, ReadyWisconsin is encouraging everyone in the state to think about how to protect themselves and their property.

“Flooding puts lives at risk and has the potential to do severe damage throughout a community,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Brian Satula. “Last year, it claimed two lives in Wisconsin and caused millions of dollars in property damage. Take steps now to help protect your home and to make sure you know what to do when the water is rising, so everyone in your family remains safe.”

Wisconsin had two federally declared disasters in 2018 following flooding in northwestern Wisconsin in June and across the state in August and September. Those disasters alone resulted in more than $60 million in reported damage to individual properties and public infrastructure. However, those numbers represent only a portion of the damage done by flooding in the state each year.

ReadyWisconsin offers the following advice during Flood Safety Awareness Week:

Turn around, don’t drown

Do not drive or walk through flooded areas. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult, while 12 inches can carry away a small car. Even if the water is not moving, floodwaters can conceal damage to pavement or other hazards that may be lurking beneath the surface. If you encounter floodwaters, find a different route.

Flash flooding along Wisconsin Highway 35 over Black River in Pattison State Park in Douglas County in June 2018 made roads impassable. (Photo: AP)

Know your flood risk

Do you live in a flood plain, have a basement, or live near a source of water? These are all things to consider when examining the potential for flooding on your property. Plan with your family for what you will do if the floodwaters begin to rise.

Make improvements to protect your property

If you have gutters, make sure they are kept clean and the downspouts are directing water away from your foundation. Repair cracks in your foundation and improve your grading so water flows away from your house. Cover window wells to keep water from building up inside them. Install safety valves on pipes bringing water into your home to help guard against backups.

Purchase flood insurance

Just an inch of water in a home can cause thousands of dollars in damage, which many homeowners and renters insurance policies will not cover. Evaluate your current coverage and consider purchasing a flood insurance policy. Most flood coverage takes effect 30 days after purchase, so don’t wait until there’s a risk of flooding to act.

You can find more information about flood insurance at https://www.floodsmart.gov/.

For more tips on emergency preparedness, head to http://readywisconsin.wi.gov.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/03/17/flood-safety-awareness-week-march-18-22-floodsmart-spring/3198599002/