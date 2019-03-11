Fox Valley Technical College annual Farm Tour takes visitors to farms using the latest innovations in production and sustainability. The 2019 tour takes place on April 10. (Photo: Submitted)

The Agriculture department at Fox Valley Technical College will host its 69th Annual Farm Tour on Wednesday, April 10, featuring two farm businesses in the greater Waupaca region.

Guests will tour one farm in the morning and another in the afternoon based on the location in which they are bussed as transportation is provided for all participants. In between both farm visits a luncheon program will be held at Hahn-A-Lula Supper Club in Fremont. Lunch is provided as part of the $10 per person registration fee.

Fox Valley Technical College (Photo: FVTC)

Quantum Dairy, LLC will showcase its double 45 Germania parallel parlor, free stall barns, and sand preparation system. Brooks Farms, LLC will highlight its double 16 herringbone Germania parlor, five-row naturally-ventilated free stall barn, state-of-the-art maintenance shop, and Holm and Laue automatic calf feeding system.

Buses depart as follows: 8:45 a.m. - St. Nick’s Church in Freedom and FVTC’s Chilton and Clintonville Regional Centers; 9 a.m. - Seymour Post Office, Railroad Junction Restaurant in Forest Junction; 9:10 a.m. - Crystal Falls Restaurant and Banquet Hall; 9:40 a.m. - FVTC’s Waupaca Regional Center.

Registration is required by emailing detert@fvtc.edu or by calling 920-735-5672. The first 200 registrants will receive a free t-shirt.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/03/11/fox-valley-technical-college-host-annual-farm-tour/3135936002/