On March 8 and 9, more than 120 farmers and agriculture advocates joined together at the first-ever Ag LEAD Summit in Appleton.

The opening keynote speaker was Donna Moenning from the Center for Food Integrity, who shared data on how farmers can best engage people on food and farming topics.

The closing keynote speaker was Jay Hill a New Mexico farmer, entrepreneur and agricultural advocate who encouraged attendees to step outside of their comfort zones to talk about life on the farm.

The event was coordinated by WFBF’s Promotion and Education Committee whose mission is to build awareness and understanding of agriculture and provide leadership development for the agricultural community.

“The Ag LEAD Summit provided some great insight to our members to better connect with food consumers,” said dairy farmer and chair of WFBF’s Promotion and Education committee Andrea Brossard. “From learning the correct way to handle tough conversations, to understanding the intensely competitive grocery industry in Wisconsin, our attendees are well-equipped to be better advocates for our industry.”

Ag LEAD stands for leadership, engagement, advocacy and development. The summit gives attendees the opportunity to learn more about tools, resources, ideas and best practices when advocating for agriculture and conducting promotional events. Rural Mutual Insurance Company is co-sponsor of the Ag LEAD Summit, which takes place on a biennial basis.

