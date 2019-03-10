The World Dairy Expo comes to Madison Oct. 1 - 5, 2019. (Photo: WDE)

World Dairy Expo announced the recipients of the 2019 Expo Recognition Awards to be formally presented during the 53rd annual event, Oct. 1 - 5 in Madison, Wisconsin. The honorees were nominated and selected by their peers for their contributions and excellence in the dairy industry and their community.

2019 honorees

Dairy Woman of the Year: Janina Siemers, Siemers Holsteins, Newton, Wis.

Dairyman of the Year: Steve Maddox, Maddox Dairy, Burrel, Calif.

Industry Person of the Year: Dr. Randy Shaver, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Dairy Science, Madison, Wis.

International Person of the Year: Dr. Julio A. Brache Arzeno, Rica Group, Santo Domingo, DN, Dominican Republic

These individuals will be recognized at World Dairy Expo’s Dinner with the Stars, Oct. 2, 2019 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center. Banquet tickets will be available online at worlddairyexpo.com beginning July 1.

All Expo attendees and stakeholders are invited to attend the WDE Welcome Reception hosted prior to the banquet and featuring complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

