Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin will hold its annual business conference "Dairy Forward" March 13 & 14 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. (Photo: PDPW)

The 2019 PDPW Business Conference, presented by Professional Dairy Producers®, is set for Mar. 13-14 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. Dairy farmers and industry professionals will come together for two days of education, professional development, and networking.

“We are excited to bring together the leading researchers and experts on some of the hottest topics in the dairy industry – all in two days and at one location,” said Shelly Mayer, Executive Director of PDPW and dairy farmer, Slinger. “The Business Conference is a “can’t miss” event for famers and allied industry looking to stay current on research and advancements in our industry.”

Dairy industry experts Dr. David Kohl and Jason Karszes will join Scott Burrows, Dr. Richard Pimentel, and Merril Hoge to deliver motivating and inspiring keynote sessions.

A line-up of some of the leading dairy researchers from across the country will present breakout and specialty sessions. In total, more than 50 speakers will share the latest in business management and economics, leadership skills and cow care and management, to help dairy producers succeed.

The Hall of Ideas Equipment and Trade Show will feature nearly 200 of the leading companies and service providers in the dairy industry. The 2019 Hall of Ideas will also include a new Dairy Technology Hub for producers to get answers about your computer, tablets, mobile devices and their apps, back-up methods, virus protection, what to look for in purchasing new devices for all work conditions, and much more.

To learn more about the 2019 PDPW Business Conference details, educational sessions, or exhibitor and sponsorship details, or to complete your online registration, visit PDPW.org/businessconference or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379. Online registration will be available till March 8, 2019, and walk-ins are welcome both days of the Conference.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/03/05/professional-dairy-producers-conference-brings-cutting-edge-research/3069229002/