Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association logo (Photo: Submitted)

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) invites employers and prospective dairy industry employees to participate in the WCMA Job Fair at the 2019 Cheese Industry Conference.

The event will be held on Tuesday, April 16 from 3-5 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center. Registration is open now at WisCheeseMakers.org.

“Dairy processing is a dynamic, diverse career field, with great opportunity for advancement, and we believe the Cheese Industry Conference is the perfect venue in which to demonstrate that to our industry’s future leaders,” said Rebekah Sweeney, WCMA Communications, Education, and Policy Director.

All prospective employees are welcome to attend, free of charge. WCMA is specifically inviting students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Wisconsin Technical College System, Aims Community College in Colorado, California Polytechnic State University, Clemson University, Cornell University, Iowa State University, Michigan State University, Pennsylvania State University, South Dakota State University, University of Minnesota, University of Missouri, University of Tennessee, University of Idaho, and Washington State University to participate. Many of these students will be competing in the Collegiate Dairy Products Evaluation Contest at the 2019 Cheese Industry Conference on Wednesday, April 17.

The WCMA Job Fair has capacity to showcase up to 20 industry employers, and space will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration fees are $200 per exhibiting company, a fee which includes up to four passes for company representatives, a skirted table, and hors d'oeuvres and refreshments.

This opportunity is open to dairy manufacturers, processors, marketers, and suppliers that have active membership with WCMA.

“As the labor market continues to tighten, it’s increasingly important for employers to reach out to the emerging workforce,” said Sweeney. “WCMA is pleased to support an opportunity for our members to connect with talented young people planning careers in the dairy industry.”

For more information and to register, visit WisCheeseMakers.org, or contact Ms. Sweeney at rsweeney@wischeesemakers.org.

