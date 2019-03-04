Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Photo: DATCP)

The Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0 will meet on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the UW-Green Bay|Sheboygan Campus, 1 University Drive, Sheboygan. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Wombat Room of the Main Building.

The Dairy Task Force 2.0 was created in June 2018 as a joint effort between the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the University of Wisconsin System. The objective of the Dairy Task Force 2.0 is to facilitate communication and develop actionable items to address the challenges facing Wisconsin’s dairy industry to maintain the state’s leadership as America’s Dairyland.

For the past several months, the 31 members have been working together in nine sub-committees to draft recommendations. The sub-committees are: dairy and rural community vitality, access to capital, education and workforce, consumer confidence and perception, price volatility and profitability, markets, regulatory certainty, research and innovation, and generational succession and transition.

During the March meeting, the Dairy Task Force 2.0 will discuss and vote on about 50 recommendations developed by the sub-committees. Previously at the December meeting, the Dairy Task Force 2.0 approved two recommendations, the need to increase access to capital for rural dairy processors and the need to invest in additional research in the University of Wisconsin System.

Dairy Task Force 2.0 information, including meeting materials, public comment information, the membership list, and passed recommendations, is available at dairytaskforce.wi.gov. For more details, call (608) 224-5002.

