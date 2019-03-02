CHS Larsen Cooperative is accepting contributions from March 1 - 20 for its Harvest for Hunger food and fund drive. (Photo: Submitted)

CHS Larsen Cooperative is gathering donations of money and food to help fight hunger. As part of CHS Harvest for Hunger food and fund drive, CHS Larsen Cooperative will accept contributions from March 1 through March 20 at its locations in New London, Readfield, Center Valley, Weyauwega, Larsen, and Oconto Falls; they will then deliver all collections to the local food pantries.

“Hunger is a reality for more than 40 million people in America, including 13.1 million children. Every dollar we raise through CHS Harvest for Hunger can purchase six pounds of food through our food banks,” says Todd Reif, general manager, CHS Larsen Cooperative. “That’s making a real difference for those in need.”

Financial donations are encouraged because they enable food banks to leverage their buying power to provide nutritious food at deeply discounted rates. In 2018, CHS Larsen Cooperative raised $2,600 and over 580 pounds of food. This all stayed in the communities in which they reside.

“Our local communities also win when CHS Country Operations makes a contribution to help friends and neighbors right here in our community. Fighting hunger in our communities’ ties directly to what farmers and ranchers do every day, raising crops and livestock to feed the world,” adds Reif.

Donations can be made at CHS Larsen Cooperative’s locations in New London, Readfield, Center Valley, Weyauwega, Larsen and Oconto Falls. If you would like to donate to this cause but are unable to drop it off at one of our locations, please contact Anne Moore at our main office 920-982-1111 and she will send someone out to pick up the donation. Or you may mail a check to CHS Larsen Cooperative Attn: Harvest for Hunger P.O. Box 308 New London WI, 54961 or call 920-982-1111 for more information on how you can help.

For more information go to https://www.chslarsencooperative.com/community/

