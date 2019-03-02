LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Across the country, county and state Farm Bureaus are making safety a priority through the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program(ASAP). As part of ASAP, March 3-9 has been designated as Agricultural Safety Awareness Week. U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureau in promoting the week with its theme “Safety: Know Your Limits.”

A different safety focus will be highlighted by American Farm Bureau, Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the U.S. Ag Centers each day of the week on social media:

  • Monday, March 4 – Emergency Preparedness
  • Tuesday, March 5 – Livestock
  • Wednesday, March 6 – Heat Stress and Hydration
  • Thursday, March 7 – Roadway Safety
  • Friday, March 8 – Hearing Safety

During this week and throughout the year, Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to make safety a priority on the farm. Join the conversation or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with #ASAP19 and #KeepFarmsSafe.

“Agricultural safety is one of the most important investments a farmer can make,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Jim Holte. “It can be easy to try to push mental and physical limits especially on busy days, but safety must always be a top priority.”

