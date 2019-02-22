Heart of the Farm - Women in Agriculture Conference (Photo11: Wood County UW-Extension)

Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture is offering five conferences throughout Wisconsin during the months of March and April 2019 for Wisconsin farm women.

Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture workshop series is a University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension program committed to addressing the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

“The Heart of the Farm Conferences provide an opportunity for farm women to learn about farm management skills and strategies in a comfortable setting,” said Jenny Vanderlin, Associate Director and Coordinator of the Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Program, Center for Dairy Profitability. “These conferences address the needs of farm women by providing resources and information to improve their farm business.”

Topics in the upcoming workshops include: Alternative Ag Ventures, Time-saving tips, Managing Financial Stress, Taking Care of You, Ask A Vet!, Negotiation Skills, Wine, Beer, Cheese, Ice Cream tastings and MUCH, MUCH more!

Conference dates, locations

March 7, 2019: Fawn Creek Winery, Wisconsin Dells, WI

Contact: Alana Voss, Extension Sauk County, (608) 355-3250

March 11, 2019: Village Hall, Randolph, WI

Contact: George Koepp, Extension Columbia County, (608) 742-9682

April 5, 2019: Millhome Supper Club, Kiel, WI

Contact: Tina Kohlman, Extension Fond du Lac County, (920) 929-3171

April 9, 2019: Belvedere Supper Club, Marshfield, WI

Contact: Matt Lippert, Extension Wood County, (715) 423-8440

April 27, 2019: Sawmill Brewing Company, Merrill, WI

Contact: Dan Marzu, Extension Langlade and Lincoln Counties (715) 539-1078

Brochures and registration information is available through the local sponsoring Extension office. Heart of the Farm is partially funded and supported by the UW Center for Dairy Profitability and UW-Madison, Division of Extension.

More information about Heart of the Farm can be found at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm/about/.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/02/22/women-agriculture-conferences-provide-networking-opportunities/2956845002/