The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin dairy producers interested in serving the state’s dairy industry to submit a nomination form to represent their district as a Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) director. DATCP oversees the nomination and election process. Eight of 25 districts are up for election.

Districts and counties up for election

District 3 Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Taylor counties

District 6 Chippewa and Eau Claire counties

District 9 Shawano and Waupaca counties

District 12 Portage, Waushara and Wood counties

District 15 Adam, Juneau and Monroe counties

District 18 Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties

District 21 Crawford and Vernon counties

District 24 Dane and Jefferson counties

To qualify, a nominee must be an active dairy producer who sells milk into commercial channels and lives in the represented district up for election. Each potential candidate must acquire at least five signatures from active dairy producers within the district, submit a completed nomination form, and have the "Affidavit of Eligibility" certification requirement notarized. Nominations must be postmarked by March 30, 2019.

Producers interested in serving as a director can contact Market Orders Program Manager Debbie Gegare for a nomination form at 608-224-5116, or Debbie.Gegare@wisconsin.gov. Electronic copies can be accessed at http://www.wisconsindairy.org/board-of-directors/elections

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit Marketing Boards.

Every year, one-third of the 25-member Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors is elected to three-year terms.

