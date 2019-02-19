UW-Madison Division of Extension will host the 2019 Wisconsin Dairy and Beef Well-Being Conference on four dates in March. (Photo11: Brian M. Wells/Times Herald)

UW-Madison Division of Extension will host the 2019 Wisconsin Dairy and Beef Well-Being Conference on four dates in March. The conference has drawn over 1,500 attendees since its inception in 2010 and provides a platform for learning about current cattle well-being topics for Wisconsin’s farmers, veterinarians and allied industries.

The 2019 conference, with a dairy emphasis, will be hosted as a roadshow across four locations. Hoping to foster smaller group sessions that include interactive, hands-on activities, a team of speakers will travel to each location to discuss current well-being concerns of Wisconsin’s dairy farmers.

At all locations, Jennifer Van Os, the University of Wisconsin Dairy Welfare Specialist will discuss dairy calf management to foster socialization that improves growth and performance. Additional topics include understanding and practicing pain mitigation techniques when dehorning/disbudding calves, research validated technologies that enable cattle comfort, and understanding normal cattle behavior and stockmanship.

The registration deadline for all locations is March 12, and the registration fees are the same at every location:

$45 per farmer or allied industry personnel. ARPAS continuing education credits are available.

$65 for veterinarians. Includes four veterinary continuing education credits.

The conference is National FARM Program endorsed and qualifies for two Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) re-certification credits.

Registrations received after March 12 will be charged a $10 late fee. For more information and to register, contact the Extension host where you would like to attend:

• March 19 UW-Platteville College Farm, Platteville. Contact Extension Grant County, 608-328-9440

• March 20 Green Mill Conference Center, Eau Claire. Contact Extension Eau Claire County, 715-839-4712

• March 21 Northcentral Technical College Agriculture Center for Excellence, Wausau. Contact Extension Marathon County, 715-261-1230

• March 28 American Legion Hall, Elroy. Contact Extension Juneau County, 608-847-9329.

Visit http://fyi.uwex.edu/animalhusbandryconference/ for the program agenda, registration information and information about our conference sponsors.

