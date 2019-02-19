Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days Grant Committee awarded more than $89,000 worth of grants. (Photo11: FTD)

The 2017 Farm Technology Days Grant Committee, based in Kewaunee County, Wis., is proud to announce the committee will be awarding $89,792 in 29 individual grants to charities and non-profits located in the Kewaunee County area.

The long-term mission of the 2017 Kewaunee County FTD, hosted at Ebert Enterprises in Algoma, Wis., was to support the Kewaunee County non-profit community when the 2017 event initially was announced.

Executive Chair Amber Hewett is proud to see the event return the generosity of the groups that do so much for the local community.

“We are very excited to give back to the greater community with funds raised at the 2017 Kewaunee County Farm Technologies Days,” Hewett said. “The Grant Committee is honored to award these funds to the community and organizations that showed so much support for the show. I am very pleased to have the success of our event come full circle where we can give back to those who supported our show.”

All receiving groups were required to submit an application and were vetted by the 2018 FTD Grant Committee. The following groups will be accepting donations:

4-H Teen Association Prom Dress Sale

Agriculture Advocacy and Gardening Practices

Agricultural Literacy

Algoma Community Kitchen

Algoma Schools - Growing Microgreens

Algoma Pocket Park Project

Denmark High School - Hydroponics

Denmark Middle School Ag Education

Emergency Air Lifting Equipment

Freedom Inclusive Swing Set at Peterson Park

Historical Machine Storage Building

Holy Rosary Child Care Garden Project

KCHCE - WI Bookworms

Kewaunee 4-H Beef Project Fairgrounds Upgrades

Kewaunee 4-H Dairy Committee Fairgrounds Upgrades

Kewaunee 4-H Goat Project Pens

Kewaunee 4-H Hog Project Fairgrounds Upgrades

Kewaunee 4-H Sheep Project Pens

Kewaunee Dairy Promotions - WI Farm Discovery

Kewaunee Fire Department Special Use Trailer

Kewaunee Police Department K9

Literacy Partners

Luxemburg-Casco FFA Animal Science Labs

Luxemburg-Casco FFA Alumni Animal Science Labs

Mishicot FFA Greenhouse Benches

Screening Cold Hardy Grapes

Students Helping Students

WI Made, WI Proud

Wolf Den Weekend Backpack Program

Many of the groups receiving awards will be using funds that will benefit others. Examples of how the funds will be used include improving emergency equipment and services, a number of school and youth education projects like 4-H, literacy, libraries, parks, sustainable agriculture and much more.

The 2017 Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days Executive Committee has donated over $192,000 back into the Kewaunee County communities since the close of the show. The Executive Committee is teaming up with Kewaunee County to improve and develop a new recreational feature at Winter Park. Sixty students will receive $1,000 scholarships for the next 10 years as part of the 2017 FTD Scholarship program.

In total, the 2017 Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days will donate over $250,000 back to the community.

For more information about the grants or scholarships please contact Amber Hewett, Aerica Bjurstrom or Kristy Pagel.





