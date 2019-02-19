Kewaunee Farm Technology Days provides 29 grants
The 2017 Farm Technology Days Grant Committee, based in Kewaunee County, Wis., is proud to announce the committee will be awarding $89,792 in 29 individual grants to charities and non-profits located in the Kewaunee County area.
The long-term mission of the 2017 Kewaunee County FTD, hosted at Ebert Enterprises in Algoma, Wis., was to support the Kewaunee County non-profit community when the 2017 event initially was announced.
Executive Chair Amber Hewett is proud to see the event return the generosity of the groups that do so much for the local community.
“We are very excited to give back to the greater community with funds raised at the 2017 Kewaunee County Farm Technologies Days,” Hewett said. “The Grant Committee is honored to award these funds to the community and organizations that showed so much support for the show. I am very pleased to have the success of our event come full circle where we can give back to those who supported our show.”
All receiving groups were required to submit an application and were vetted by the 2018 FTD Grant Committee. The following groups will be accepting donations:
- 4-H Teen Association Prom Dress Sale
- Agriculture Advocacy and Gardening Practices
- Agricultural Literacy
- Algoma Community Kitchen
- Algoma Schools - Growing Microgreens
- Algoma Pocket Park Project
- Denmark High School - Hydroponics
- Denmark Middle School Ag Education
- Emergency Air Lifting Equipment
- Freedom Inclusive Swing Set at Peterson Park
- Historical Machine Storage Building
- Holy Rosary Child Care Garden Project
- KCHCE - WI Bookworms
- Kewaunee 4-H Beef Project Fairgrounds Upgrades
- Kewaunee 4-H Dairy Committee Fairgrounds Upgrades
- Kewaunee 4-H Goat Project Pens
- Kewaunee 4-H Hog Project Fairgrounds Upgrades
- Kewaunee 4-H Sheep Project Pens
- Kewaunee Dairy Promotions - WI Farm Discovery
- Kewaunee Fire Department Special Use Trailer
- Kewaunee Police Department K9
- Literacy Partners
- Luxemburg-Casco FFA Animal Science Labs
- Luxemburg-Casco FFA Alumni Animal Science Labs
- Mishicot FFA Greenhouse Benches
- Screening Cold Hardy Grapes
- Students Helping Students
- WI Made, WI Proud
- Wolf Den Weekend Backpack Program
Many of the groups receiving awards will be using funds that will benefit others. Examples of how the funds will be used include improving emergency equipment and services, a number of school and youth education projects like 4-H, literacy, libraries, parks, sustainable agriculture and much more.
The 2017 Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days Executive Committee has donated over $192,000 back into the Kewaunee County communities since the close of the show. The Executive Committee is teaming up with Kewaunee County to improve and develop a new recreational feature at Winter Park. Sixty students will receive $1,000 scholarships for the next 10 years as part of the 2017 FTD Scholarship program.
In total, the 2017 Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days will donate over $250,000 back to the community.
For more information about the grants or scholarships please contact Amber Hewett, Aerica Bjurstrom or Kristy Pagel.
