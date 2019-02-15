LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be hosting ‘Farmer for a Day at Farm Wisconsin’  from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, All ages are welcome to attend.

Check off a list of “chores” to do on a farm as guests learn and explore the agricultural industry. A variety of activities will focus on things that need to be completed on the farm. These interactive activities include:

  • Farm tour scavenger hunt
  • Color a “badge” that says “I am a Farmer Today”
  • “Pick” and “wash” vegetables
  • “Grow” corn and watch it “hop”
  • Compare the weights of different grains
  • Make a farm animal puppet
  • Farm Animal Bowling
  • Shear a “sheep”
  • “Milk” a cow
  • Collect eggs from the chicken coop

The Wisconsin Spudmobile will also be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

This event is included in the daily admission fee and Farm Wisconsin Memberships.

Contact Melissa Bender at 920-726-6003 or melissa@farmwisconsin.org for more information or follow our Facebook page for updated information.

 

