Farmer for a Day event comes to Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be hosting ‘Farmer for a Day at Farm Wisconsin’ from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, All ages are welcome to attend.
Check off a list of “chores” to do on a farm as guests learn and explore the agricultural industry. A variety of activities will focus on things that need to be completed on the farm. These interactive activities include:
- Farm tour scavenger hunt
- Color a “badge” that says “I am a Farmer Today”
- “Pick” and “wash” vegetables
- “Grow” corn and watch it “hop”
- Compare the weights of different grains
- Make a farm animal puppet
- Farm Animal Bowling
- Shear a “sheep”
- “Milk” a cow
- Collect eggs from the chicken coop
The Wisconsin Spudmobile will also be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..
This event is included in the daily admission fee and Farm Wisconsin Memberships.
Contact Melissa Bender at 920-726-6003 or melissa@farmwisconsin.org for more information or follow our Facebook page for updated information.
