The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be hosting ‘Farmer for a Day at Farm Wisconsin’ from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, (Photo11: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be hosting ‘Farmer for a Day at Farm Wisconsin’ from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, All ages are welcome to attend.

Check off a list of “chores” to do on a farm as guests learn and explore the agricultural industry. A variety of activities will focus on things that need to be completed on the farm. These interactive activities include:

Farm tour scavenger hunt

Color a “badge” that says “I am a Farmer Today”

“Pick” and “wash” vegetables

“Grow” corn and watch it “hop”

Compare the weights of different grains

Make a farm animal puppet

Farm Animal Bowling

Shear a “sheep”

“Milk” a cow

Collect eggs from the chicken coop

The Wisconsin Spudmobile will also be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

This event is included in the daily admission fee and Farm Wisconsin Memberships.

Contact Melissa Bender at 920-726-6003 or melissa@farmwisconsin.org for more information or follow our Facebook page for updated information.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/02/15/farmer-day-event-comes-farm-wisconsin/2887077002/