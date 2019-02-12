Winning bidders of the Wisconsin Pork Association Taste of Elegance Chef Gamble’s 45-pound peach cobbler were Dave Graff (Dodge County Pork Producers), Emily and Jim Magolski and their daughter (Magolski Farms), Gary Skalitzky; and Brian Klubertanz (Dodge County Pork Producers). (Photo: Submitted)

Nearly $9,000 will be invested in Wisconsin Pork Association programs, including youth scholarships and activities, as a result of the annual pie and silent auctions held during the 2019 Taste of Elegance reception.

Throughout the evening of Jan. 31, Taste of Elegance attendees placed their bids on a variety of silent auction items including NFL memorabilia, model tractors, themed gift baskets, meat boxes, household decor, and much more. A live auction featured items such as a Stihl chainsaw, diamond necklace, and a Green Bay Packers ticket package.

The annual pie auction was once again a popular event with nine fresh-baked pies being auctioned and raising nearly $6000 specifically for youth programming. The pie earning the highest bid of the night was a 45-pound peach cobbler donated by Chef Rob Gamble. The cobbler was purchased jointly by Dodge County Pork Producers, Magolski Farms, and Gary Skalitzky.

Wisconsin Pork Association would like to thank the many individuals and businesses who donated or purchased items at the auctions and the many volunteers who helped at the event.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/02/12/taste-elegance-raises-nearly-9-000-pork-association-programs/2855871002/