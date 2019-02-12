The Wisconsin Holstein Convention will be held in Manitowoc from Feb. 22 - 24. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Manitowoc County Holstein Breeders will host the upcoming Wisconsin Holstein Convention on Feb. 22 - 24, in Manitowoc, for the 127th installment of the annual convention.

“With dedicated area sponsors and volunteers, Manitowoc County will be hosting an exciting event as the Wisconsin Holstein Convention assembles in Manitowoc for the first time in many years. The convention is a chance for those with a love and passion for the Holstein cow to come together,” said Mitch Kappelman, Manitowoc County Committee Co-chair. “Fellowship, educational events, tours, and special recognition of cows and breeders from across the state are among the activities that will fill the weekend.”

Friday will include a special 30th anniversary Wisconsin Holstein Association royalty reunion and will bring motivational speaker Steve Jones to the stage to share about “Developing the Leaders to Create a Winning Culture.” Saturday will kick-off with the annual business meeting, followed by recognition luncheon, tours to Cloveredge Farm and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, followed by an awards banquet.

2019 WHA Conventions include: Platinum sponsors American Foods, CP Feeds, Greenstone Farm Credit, Priority IAC, and Zoetis. Gold sponsors are Boehringer-Ingelheim, H+S Manufacturing, Mid-Lakes Custom Services, and ST Genetics.

Silver sponsors Agropur, Alternative Animal Bedding, Braun Electric, Dairyland Seed, Dvorachek Farm and Industry, Forest Construction, GEA, Investors Community Bank, Keller, Manitowoc County Visitor and Convention Bureau, Maple Valley Mutual Insurance, Meyer Manufacturing, Newtonburg Hoof Trimming and Cow Floating, NorthStar Cooperative, St. Nazianz Milling, Stanley-Schmitz, Schmidt Building and Equipment, Valley Veterinary Clinic ET/IVF Services, and Vita-Plus.

Bronze sponsors include Agri-King, Badgerland Nutrition, County Visions Cooperative, CRW Insurance and Financial, Denmark State Bank, Equity, Garage Door Specialty, In-Depth Agronomy, Kiel Vet Clinic, Manitowoc County Farm Bureau, Maribel Grain, Merck Animal Health, Parnell, Riesterer and Schnell, Ross Tiling and Excavating, Semex, and Veterinary Associates. In-Kind sponsorship was made by Animart, Beaver Machine Inc., Biovet, East Central Fly Guy, Eastern Wisconsin DHIA, Lakeshore Farm Management, Newton Meats, St Anna Veterinary Clinic, and United Cooperative

Registration to the event is still available. Visit https://www.wisholsteins.com/adultconvention to learn more.

