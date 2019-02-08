Shifting Gears is a three-day program that helps farmers look at where farmers are now, where they want to be, and how do they get to where they want to be. (Photo: Cara Lombardo, AP)

Farmers looking for a change of pace, responsibility, or market are encouraged to attend the Shifting Gears program offered by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension at various locations in the state.

2019 agricultural price outlooks for commodities such as milk, corn and soybeans indicate this will be the fifth year of depressed milk prices and stagnant prices for other commodities. Many farm families may be considering changes to their operations. They may be considering alternative enterprises, off-farm employment or other options.

Shifting Gears is a three-day program that helps farmers look at where farmers are now, where they want to be, and how do they get to where they want to be. The first day focuses on family living costs, current balance sheets, and risk tolerance. The second day will look at visioning, goals, estate planning, and tax considerations as farmers shift gears. The final day of the program will focus on marketing their skills in the job market, evaluating potential farm markets and enterprises, and will feature a panel discussion on niche/value added farming.

Four locations

Shifting Gears is offered at four locations. All sessions will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Westby – Vernon Electric, 110 Saugstad Rd, on Tuesdays Feb. 26 and March 5, and Wednesday March 13, 2019. To register please contact the Extension Vernon County office at (608) 637-5276.

Argyle – First National Bank and Trust, 321 E. Milwaukee St. on Thursdays Feb. 28, March 7, and March 14, 2019. To register please contact the Extension Green County office at (608) 328-9440.

Soldiers Grove – Public Library, 102 Passive Sun Dr. on Wednesdays, March 6, 13, and 20, 2019. To register please contact the Extension Crawford County office at (608) 326-0223.

Platteville – Wisconsin Bank & Trust, 10 Keystone Pkwy, on Thursdays March 14, 21, and 28, 2019. To register please contact the Extension Grant County office at (608) 723-2125.

Cost for the program is $20 per day or $45 for all 3 days. Come for one, two or all three days.

