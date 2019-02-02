The Wisconsin Corn Growers corn yield contest encourages the development of new and innovative management practices. The contest highlights the importance of using sound agronomic practices in Wisconsin corn production systems. (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

At the Wisconsin Corn/Soy Expo last week, the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (WCGA) named the 2018 Wisconsin Corn Yield Contest winners.

Organized to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices, the contest highlights the importance of using sound agronomic practices in Wisconsin corn production systems.

Winners were selected from six geographical divisions – the Northern and Southern divisions plus four county-specific divisions. The county-specific divisions were based on active county corn grower associations and included: Columbia, Dodge-Fond Du Lac, Juneau-Adams-Marquette and Rock.

In total, there were six eligible divisions that were awarded cash prizes to the first ($500), second ($250) and third ($100) place winners, where applicable. The winning entries had the highest corn yield based on bushels per acre.

2018 winners

Columbia County Corn Growers: Joe Berger, Cambria – 213.6785 bu/acre

Dodge/Fond du Lac County Corn Growers: David McArthur, Rosendale – 281.1734 bu/acre; Dennis Pinch, Rosendale – 277.3096 bu/acre; Jerry Kreuziger, Juneau – 252.2141 bu/acre

Juneau/Adams/Marquette County Corn Growers: Richard Lucas, Hancock – 237.6681 bu/acre; Jody Lucas, Hancock – 222.9555 bu/acre

Rock County Corn Growers: Nick Venable, Janesville – 278.5834 bu/acre; Arndt Farms, Janesville – 274.4595 bu/acre

Southern Wisconsin: Betty Steiger, Bloomington – 304.2245 bu/acre; Gene Steiger, Bloomington – 297.2032 bu/acre; Caleb Wolters, Cuba City – 283.0722 bu/acre

Northern Wisconsin: Jeff Laskowski, Plover – 294.1373 bu/acre; Barb Laskowski, Plover – 289.1996 bu/acre; Zac Soltvedt, Seymour – 284.2579 bu/acre

To be eligible, entrants must be a WCGA member in good standing and the contest entry must be from a field of corn 10 or more acres in size of one variety. The contest area may be any shape, but the contest plot must be a total of 1.25 or more harvested acres.

