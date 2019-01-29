The Super Bowl game will prompt lots of consumers to buy cheese for big game parties. (Photo: Travel Wisconsin)

The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin projects that Americans will buy 88 million pounds of cheese in the week leading up to the Big Game. That’s enough cheese to cover the Mercedes-Benz Stadium football field, end zone to end zone, ten yards deep.

The big game marks the second biggest food holiday of the year, second only to Thanksgiving. Americans’ obsession with cheese continues to rise with average annual consumption in the United States more than tripling since 1970 (USDA). Cheese sales go up 10% in the lead-up to game day (IRI).

“When it comes to football, Wisconsin cheese is a staple for every party and tailgate,” said Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. “Everyone’s favorite snacks and foods include cheese, from pizzas, nachos and hamburgers, to chili, queso dip and cheese boards. Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese™ badge in stores nationwide when stocking up for football festivities.”

Nachos are easy to prepare and are perfect for parties. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Game day is equally about the game as it is about eating tasty food and connecting with family and friends. Make hosting at home easy or surprise the party host with an award-winning spread starring Wisconsin cheese in the starting lineup. Whatever your traditions may be, a show stopping cheeseboard will delight guests from kickoff through the halftime show, to the post-game and beyond.

Super Loaded Sheet Pan Nachos are easy to prepare and even easier to clean up, making them perfect for tailgates and parties. A piping hot chili bar with all the fixings is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser at any game day gathering. Choose from Asiago White Turkey Chili or Cheesy Beef Chili, so guests can enjoy the perfect bowl of chili how and when they like.

More football favorites include Bacon Sriracha Football Cheeseball, Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Dip and Warm Beer-Cheese Dip with Soft Parmesan Pretzels. Find more seasonal recipe inspiration in the new Winter edition of Grate.Pair.Share. online magazine.

Cheese can help make the perfect bowl of chili even better. (Photo: Courtesy Family Features)

No matter who you’re cheering for on game day, everyone wins with over 600 types, styles and varieties of Wisconsin cheese. Learn more about the heritage and innovation of Wisconsin cheesemaking on WisconsinCheese.com.



