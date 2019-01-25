Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley wears a mahogany mink donated by Zimbal Mink of Sheboygan Falls. The deadline for applying to be the 72nd Alice in Dairyland is Feb. 4. (Photo: DATCP)

Persons interested in applying to be Wisconsin’s 72nd Alice in Dairyland have until Monday, Feb. 4 to submit application materials to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Alice in Dairyland is one of the most widely recognized communications professionals in Wisconsin agriculture. Her job is to educate Wisconsin children and adults about the value, economic impact and future of the state’s $88 billion agricultural industry.

Alice in Dairyland works with television, radio and newspaper professionals to share information about Wisconsin agriculture. She gives public speeches, takes industry tours and makes many classroom presentations. She must be able to develop and execute marketing plans and develop professional relationships with industry professionals. Alice must be able to learn and retain information about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information delivery to diverse audiences.

Applicants should have considerable knowledge or work experience with Wisconsin agriculture; at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations; public speaking experience and a willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends. Applicants must be female, Wisconsin residents and at least 21 years old.

This one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 3, 2019. The position holder will be headquartered in Madison and travel extensively throughout the state. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and includes holiday, vacation, and sick leave as well as use of a sponsor-provided vehicle for official business. Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month, as well as professional travel expenses.

To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, three professional references, and summary of qualifications to DATCP by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/AliceInDairyland.aspx.

Qualified applicants will be invited to a preliminary interview in Madison in mid-February. Top candidates will be required to attend the two-day program briefing and press announcement March 14-15, and the three-day final interview process during which the new Alice will be selected May 9-11 in Green County.

Questions regarding the position or application process can be directed to Alice in Dairyland Program Director, Ti Gauger at 608-224-5115 or Ti.Gauger@wisconsin.gov

