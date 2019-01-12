National Dairy Shrine (Photo: National Dairy Shrine)

National Dairy Shrine is seeking nominations for the dairy industry's most prestigious recognition awards: Guest of Honor, Pioneer, and Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder.

The Guest of Honor is given to an active contemporary dairy leader for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the dairy industry. It has been awarded every year since 1949 when Dean H. Kildee was named the first Guest of Honor.

Also each year, three to four living or deceased dairy leaders are honored as Pioneers by National Dairy Shrine for their service and leadership in the dairy industry.

Additionally, the Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder is an award which recognizes active, progressive dairy producers who, through their expertise in managing a dairy breeding herd based upon sound genetics and business principles, serve as a model of success for fellow breeders throughout the country.

All these award honorees portraits and accomplishments are on permanent display in the National Dairy Hall of Fame at the National Dairy Shrine Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

Nominations or applications must be submitted on official forms by March 15. If you know someone who should be nominated for these awards, please visit the NDS website at www.dairyshrine.org and click on “Awards” and then “Adult Applications” to view a complete listing of each award form. Then you can download the application for the respective award desired.

The annual National Dairy Shrine awards banquet will be held on Oct. 3, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

For more information please contact the National Dairy Shrine Office at info@dairyshrine.org. National Dairy Shrine membership information is also available online at www.dairyshrine.org.

