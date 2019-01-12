Renewed interest in industrial hemp farming in Wisconsin has brought about a flurry of activity related to dispensing information about growing hemp. (Photo: Bruce Schreiner, AP)

Renewed interest in industrial hemp farming in Wisconsin has brought about a flurry of activity related to dispensing information about growing hemp. There will be an informational meeting on growing industrial hemp on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Green Lake County Government Center, 571 County Road A, Green Lake.

Bryan Parr from Legacy Hemp will be presenting on best practices for getting industrial hemp to grow. A representative from DATCP will inform you on how to obtain licensing. The day will be rounded out with a couple of seasoned growers discussing what worked for them, what they might do differently, and which direction they hope the industry will go.

Industrial hemp isn’t a new crop for Wisconsin. In 1908, only six acres of hemp were grown in Wisconsin. In a 1918 bulletin from the University of Wisconsin Agriculture Research Station, Wisconsin jumped to the second largest hemp producing state. Hemp production was also centered in Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Racine counties. At the time Wisconsin was growing 7,000 of the 42,000 acres grown in the United States. In the early 1900s hemp was grown for the fiber. Industrial hemp interest today has since diversified to include other hemp products, including the grain of the plant.

Pre-registration for the industrial hemp program is required by Friday, Jan. 25 to help with lunch and materials planning. The meeting cost is $15 per person, lunch included.

To sign up, call Green Lake County UW-Extension at 920-294-4032 or register online at https://goo.gl/B6URrj. Registration after Jan. 25 would be $25/person and dependent on space availability.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/01/12/lessons-learned-industrial-hemp-program/2560591002/